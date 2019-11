HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Police Department has earned re-accreditation, in its second reassessment since initially earning recognition of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

Out of about 23,000 law enforcement agencies in the country, only about 900 reach CALEA status.

All four Hawaii counties and UH-Manoa campus security are CALEA-accredited.