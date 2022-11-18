HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search is underway for the Big Island’s next police chief. The Hawaii County Police Comission heard public testimony Friday. Nov. 18 about the selection process. The Hawaii County Police Commission is deciding who will fill the police department’s top spot.

“When we posted the position, we received 44 applicants both local state and nationwide,” said John Bertsch, Hawaii County Police Commission Chair.

That pool narrowed down to 21 after a questionnaire created by the commission was distributed. However, the police union says, the commission should have gotten input from all stakeholders before accepting applications. Some community members say there should be more transparency.

“I think the community is interested in seeing the criteria that’s being used and watching the process the commission is using to narrow down the candidates for those that become the finalist,” said Brian Black of the Civil Beat Law Center for the Public Interest.

Meanwhile, it has been nearly five months since the Honolulu Police Commission’s extensive selection process concluded. That involved public surveys, a consultant and oral and written exams to name a few methods. Now, Police Chief Joe Logan will go through his first evaluation by the commission.

“I’m absolutely open to whatever you think, but let’s not wait till the end of the year. Let’s have discussions throughout the year, maybe every quarter or six months,” said Chief Joe Logan.

On Maui this week, a decision was made on a complaint against Chief John Pelletier.

“The commission determined unanimously that there was insufficient evidence to prove material allegations of complaints MCOM 2-06 and declines to initiated disciplinary proceedings,” said Frank De Rego, Maui County Police Commission Chair.

Back on Hawaii Island, the police department is urging the commission to make a selection by January 1, 2023.

“We’re in a tight spot as far as upper command leadership and assistant chiefs,; you know, we don’t have a deputy chief.”

The police commission will make the names of the finalists public when it makes a decision. KHON2 will follow up.