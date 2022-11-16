HILO (KHON2) — After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.

So far 19 open carry lists have been issued in Hawaii County, but those holding licenses will have a broad list of places where concealed carry is outlawed.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

That includes voting centers, government buildings, public transportation and places that serve alcohol. The bill will also ban concealed carry at hospitals, schools and daycares unless the licensed gun owner has permission from the facility.

“It’s finding that balance, I think my colleagues can agree it’s finding that balance it’s not a broad prohibition. It does give organizers of the event the right to say the condition of the event. Something like drug or alcohol-free event,” Hawaii County Councilmember Heather Kimball said.

One amendment made during a Hawaii County Council meeting today is the requirement for private property owners to post signage.

“This is shifting the notice from having signage for not permitted to having signage that it is permitted on those places of public accommodation. Again we’re just in this transitional period the understanding has always been not permitted,” Kimball added.

On Oahu, the Honolulu City Council will take aim at a similar sensitive places bill at the end of the month. The bill states, anyone who intentionally conceal carries firearms in any sensitive place may be arrested and face misdemeanor charges.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Those sensitive places proposed in Honolulu include businesses like hotels and banks, retail stores, child care facilities, voter service centers and city-owned buildings and parks.

The meeting is scheduled for November 29th. You can provide testimony here.