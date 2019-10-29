Hawaii County offering free car disposals for one year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County said about a thousand abandoned vehicles are picked up every year across the Big Island. The county is hoping to cut that number down with their new “Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program”.

“The goal is to have them not be abandoned. The goal is to get them into the yard before they’re abandoned,” said William Kucharski, Hawaii County Director of Environmental Management.

Starting on November 1st, Hawaii Island residents can have up to two cars disposed of for free. Unlike previous car disposal programs that have lasted three or four months, this program will last a year.

“We have been doing it for just three or four months. We had so much success with that we felt we would expand it,” said Kucharski.

Helping with the expansion is the fact that the price of car disposals have gone down from about $700 dollars to $250 to $300 dollars per vehicle. Kucharski said the project will be funded.

“Every time you register a vehicle, theres a $12 fee that goes into the abandoned vehicle fund, so this is solely funded by the people that register vehicles,” said Kucharski.

He said although they haven’t seen a significant reduction in abandoned vehicles, they hope this can help.

“We’re very hopeful that this brings more vehicles into our control before they become a blight on the community,” said Kucharski.

To find out how you can register, you can visit the Hawaii County’s page. You can also call their number 961-8552 to set up an appointment.

