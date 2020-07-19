Hawaii County mayoral candidate, two others charged in connection to Home Depot parking lot assault

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three residents on the Big Island were charged in connection to a disturbance case that happened in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Hilo on July 7, 2020.

Police are calling it the “Home Depot ‘zip-tie’ hoax.”

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Michael Glendon of Volcano, 24-year-old Kalena Hoopii of Volcano, and 31-year-old Kamea-Aloha Wong of Mountain View.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to a call of a disturbance on July 7, just after 1:10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they were contacted by Kalena Hoopii, who reported that when she left the store, she noticed a “zip-tie” attached to her car. She reported that she then had left the area, and then returned a short time later and blocked one of the parking lot entrances with her car.

At that time, a 55-year-old Pahoa man was trying to leave the parking lot and reportedly entered Hoopii’s vehicle in an attempt to move it. He was then confronted by Hoopii and then reportedly assaulted her. That man was arrested for second-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and third-degree assault.

But the situation didn’t end there. Detectives continued to investigate the case.

After reviewing hours of video surveillance from Home Depot and interviewing witnesses, police determined that Hoopii pulled into the parking lot, exited her car, went into the store, and never returned to her car.

When she entered the store, she met up with Kamea-Aloha Wong and then reported to a store associate that there was a “zip-tie” placed on her vehicle while she was within the store.

Hawaii County mayoral candidate Michael Glendon was seen entering the parking lot about one minute after Hoopii. He then blocks two of the parking lot entrances with vehicles. Glendon is then seen moving Hoopii’s vehicle and parking it to block the Railroad Avenue parking lot entrance from the time Hoopii left her vehicle until Glendon moves it.

Police reported that no one else touched her car.

Once all three parking lot entrances were blocked, Glendon was observed walking around the parking lot with a Hawaiian shark tooth war club.

Glendon, Wong, and Hoopii, can also be seen assaulting the 55-year-old Pahoa man who was trying to leave the parking lot. He was initially punched in the face by Hoopii, then tackled to the ground by Wong. Glendon then approaches with a Hawaiian shark tooth war club and repeatedly punches the man’s head, face, and upper body.

During the course of this investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Glendon, Wong, and Hoopii.

On Thursday, July 16, Hoopii was arrested, and charged, for third-degree assault, and unsworn falsification to authorities. Her bail was set at $2,000.

Wong was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. His bail was set at $2,000.

On Friday, July 17, Glendon was arrested and charged for third-degree assault, deadly weapons prohibited, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and refusal to provide ingress or egress. His bail is set at $7,000.

On Monday, July 13, upon review of this investigation, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced they were dropping all charges against the 55-year-old Pahoa man.

In recent weeks, police say that there have been rumors and stories on social media regarding “zip-ties” on vehicles being connected to possible abductions and human trafficking.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, it cannot confirm any validity to that in this case, or any other.

“Reporting such fallacies may not only be illegal, but it also spreads unnecessary fear within our community,” said HPD.

