Hawaii County DWS to reopen walk-in office services June 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Department of Water Supply (DWS) will reopen its offices for walk-in services starting Tuesday, June 1.

Visitors to DWS’ offices will be required to wear a mask, social distance and disinfect their hands.

The Hawaii County DWS is located at 345 Kekuanaoa St., Suite 20. Appointments will not be necessary for walk-in office services.

Customers can start a new water service, obtain help with an existing water account, pay a bill or receive other in-person assistance at the DWS.

DWS customers can also pay their water bill by phone by calling (844)-216-1994 or clicking here.

Email correspondence for customer service may be sent to dws@hawaiidws.org.