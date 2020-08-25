Hawaii county adopts eleventh emergency rule

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Mayor Harry Kim signed an eleventh emergency rule for the County of Hawaii with updates to the latest measures the city is taking in its fight against the spread of COVID-19. Hawaii island has 220 total cases as of Aug. 25 and the mayor is determined to keep those numbers low.

The new emergency rule, which went into effect on Aug. 21, details some of the following:

All businesses, operations, and activities are permitted to remain open except those that cannot support limited customer occupancy.

Each business and operation shall determine the maximum number of customers that its respective facility may reasonably accommodate while maintaining the specified physical distancing requirements.

All persons within the County shall wear non- medical grade face coverings, over their nose and mouth, while in public settings.

Indoor or outdoor social gatherings of groups up to ten ( 10) persons are permitted, but face coverings and physical distancing of at least six (6) feet are required.

Face coverings will not be required in the following circumstances:

Persons five (5) years of age or younger.

Persons with health or medical conditions that prevents them from

wearing a face covering.

impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for

communication.

temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the

service.

person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal

regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

maintain a physical distance of at least six (6) feet from others.

distancing requirements are maintained.

members of their household, or when able to maintain a distance of

at least six (6) feet from others.

The mayor also outlined that a social gathering does not include:

Federal, state and county government operations and functions,

Educational, adult and childcare facilities with adequate and active supervision.

The emergency rule will remain in effect until Sept. 30 unless an additional extension is made.

