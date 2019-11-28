Hawaii Convention Center turned into a winter wonderland

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Hawai‘i Convention Center will offer guests more reasons to celebrate the holiday season with a new festival and ice skating rink.

The 56,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall space will be transformed into a month-long “Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” from Nov. 29-Dec. 24, 2019, and will offer a full lineup of activities for the entire family.

“This signature holiday event offers visitors and kama‘aina from throughout Hawai‘i a fresh array of holiday experiences during this special season,” said Teri Orton, general manager, Hawai‘i Convention Center, managed by AEG Facilities.

“We are particularly excited to partner with world-renowned figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi to benefit her Always Dream Foundation, which supports early childhood literacy and learning tools for low-income children and their families.”

A portion of the proceeds from “Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” will benefit the foundation’s work in Hawaii.

“Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” will be open from 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays from Nov. 29-Dec. 24, 2019 (Hours subject to change).

Parking is available for $10 per vehicle at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Passes for the entire season will also be available for purchase.

Ages 2 and under are free.

Special discount days will be offered.

For more information about the event, visit HawaiiConvention.com