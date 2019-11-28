Hawaii Convention Center turned into a winter wonderland

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Hawai‘i Convention Center will offer guests more reasons to celebrate the holiday season with a new festival and ice skating rink.

The 56,000 sq. ft. exhibit hall space will be transformed into a month-long “Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” from Nov. 29-Dec. 24, 2019, and will offer a full lineup of activities for the entire family.

“This signature holiday event offers visitors and kama‘aina from throughout Hawai‘i a fresh array of holiday experiences during this special season,” said Teri Orton, general manager, Hawai‘i Convention Center, managed by AEG Facilities.

“We are particularly excited to partner with world-renowned figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi to benefit her Always Dream Foundation, which supports early childhood literacy and learning tools for low-income children and their families.”

A portion of the proceeds from “Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” will benefit the foundation’s work in Hawaii.

“Winter Wishes – A Holiday Festival” will be open from 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays from Nov. 29-Dec. 24, 2019 (Hours subject to change).

Parking is available for $10 per vehicle at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Passes for the entire season will also be available for purchase.

Ages 2 and under are free. 

Special discount days will be offered.

For more information about the event, visit HawaiiConvention.com 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story