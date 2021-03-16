HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Convention Center reopens with health and safety protocols.

With Tier 3 restrictions that were announced by Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11, 2021, it lets places like convention centers, and banquet halls have events following safety protocols.

Some of the improvements made at the convention center include offering individually packaged meals and snacks, touchless temperature checks and several hand-sanitizers.

The center also has contactless transactions, and social-distancing guidelines.

The rooms are now set up so that events can be socially distanced.

The center is equipped to provide virtual meeting opportunities to conference groups if they wish to offer virtual webinars.

Hawaii Convention Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 (Courtesy: Hawai’i Convention Center)

There is a team available to assist with coordinated pre-recordings, webinars, and live-stream production.