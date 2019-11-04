Hawaii Convention Center earns three national awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Convention Center got three awards, recognizing the building’s excellence in the meetings industry nationwide.

The three honors are the Stella Award, Prime Site Award and President’s Excellence Award.

The center won its third consecutive Stella Award (silver) from Northstar Meetings Group, for Best Convention Center in the Far West Region.

Nearly 10,000 unique public and planner votes were cast, and there were 278 total winners and finalists for 2019.

Destinations, hotels and service providers were nominated in 18 categories in six regions in the United States and worldwide.

The Stella Awards recognize hotels, convention centers, conference centers, airlines, cruise lines, DMO/CVBs, and DMCs that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and events professionals.

Finalists in each category were determined by industry professionals during an open voting period, while winners were selected by an expert panel of judges overseen by the editors of Northstar Meetings Group’s leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings.

The Center earned the 2019 Prime Site Award from Facilities & Destinations magazine. It is the 20th year the Center has won the award.

The Center is among 89 Prime Site Award winners this year, which represent the top convention centers in the U.S., Caribbean and Canada.

“This recognition means that, from a client perspective, these venues and organizations are standouts in the highly competitive meetings market,” the magazine said in its summer 2019 issue, which lists the honorees.

Prime Site Award winners are selected by Facilities & Destinations magazine readers based on criteria such as convenient air accessibility, a state-of-the-art venue, a diverse and convenient hotel package, and a forward-thinking attitude.



The Center was also recently awarded the 2019 President’s Excellence Award for Sanitation – Best in Class for Convention Centers from Levy Restaurants, the Center’s food and beverage service partner.

UL Everclean, a third-party food safety and sanitation audit company, audited the Center three times in 2019, with the Center receiving the highest UL Everclean audit score (99.61 percent) within the Levy Restaurants convention center group.

“These awards are all determined after a rigorous process,” Teri Orton, general manager of the Hawai’i Convention Center, managed by ASM Global. “This showcases Hawai’i as a premier destination, and we are pleased to once again be honored among other world-class convention centers in the ASM Global family.”

Earlier this year the Center earned its first Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM). The award recognizes five IAVM member public assembly venues for excellence in management.

The Center was also recently honored with the 2019 Smart Stars Readers’ Choice Award for Best Convention Center from Smart Meetings magazine.

Over the past year the Center welcomed a variety of major conferences and international sports tournaments, and developed new and engaging community events, such as Sunset Mele and Night Market.

The Center also rolled out numerous amenities and launched its Hoʻomaluō environmental conservation program.

The Center is celebrating a year of major scientific and medical meetings, including the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference in February, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s 50th Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer in March, the American Roentgen Ray Society’s annual meeting in May, the IUTOX International Congress of Toxicology and National Medical Association’s 2019 Annual Convention & Scientific Assembly in July, OceanObs’19 in September, 2019 SACNAS – The National Diversity in STEM Conference in October/November, and the Health Span Hawaii Summit later this month.

About the Hawaii Convention Center

“Where Business and Aloha Meet,” the 1.1 million-square-foot Hawaii Convention Center provides a spacious, modern and flexible meeting space

in the heart of Honolulu all with an award-winning team and renowned aloha spirit. Conveniently located between East and West, the Center is a

global leader for a diverse array of meetings and events, just steps from 30,000 hotel rooms in iconic Waikiki. The Center is a state-owned facility

opened in 1998, and is managed by ASM Global. For more, visit HawaiiConvention.com.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed from the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in October 2019, creating a venue management powerhouse that spans five

continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts

venues. To learn more about ASM Global and the exciting new ways we can serve you, visit ASMGlobal.com.