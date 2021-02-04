Hawaii consumers lost over $15M to scams in 2020, data shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii consumers reported losing $15,600,412 to scams in 2020, with a median loss of $370, according to newly released data by the Federal Trade Commission.

The new data also revealed that Hawaii consumers reported 7,358 fraud reports last year, with a total of 10,008 across all types of reports. Identity theft was the top category, followed by imposter scams, online shopping, negative reviews, sweepstakes and lotteries.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020. The FTC received 2.2 million fraud reports, with imposter scams being the most common. Online shopping was the second-most common category, which was elevated in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release said.

Reports from around the country about consumer protection issues are a key resource for FTC investigations that stop illegal activities and provide refunds to consumers when possible.

