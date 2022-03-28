HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the country and state start entering into a post-pandemic world, stress may be more present for some people. Heading back into the office rather than working from home, not having to wear a mask while running errands and traveling without showing proof of COVID vaccination can reduce stress for some and raise it in others.

According to the American Psychology Association, one in three Americans sometimes feel so stressed about the pandemic it hurts their ability to make basic decisions. This is becoming more of a trend with younger adults and parents.

WalletHub, a free credit score company, compared the 50 states on 41 indicators of stress to determine the most or least stressed states. Coming in at the top for most stressed states are Louisiana, Nevada and New Mexico. On the other side, the least stressed states are Hawaii, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota and Utah.

Hawaii had one of the lowest percentages of adults in poor health and was the state with the highest job security. These factors are known to have an impact on one’s mental health.

Hawaii also had one of the lowest percentages of its population living in poverty and one of the lowest divorce rates compared to the other states.

WalletHub scored states based on work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, health and safety-related stress and more.

“Awareness of what brings us joy versus what stresses us out is the most important thing to sculpt a life worth living,” said Dr. Maryanna D. Klatt. “I think most people are not even aware of these two things. Awareness is free- hard to uncover, but totally worth it, as then you can utilize your stress to find solutions to deal with it- rather than wasting much energy trying to set ourselves up in a lifestyle that avoids stress.”

Klatt said life is inherently stressful and that is not necessarily a bad thing, She believes the best way a parent can equip their child doe life is to embody resiliency skills themselves.

“Show their kids how they effectively deal with their own stress so the child has the confidence that they too will be able to face the stresses of life,” said Klatt.