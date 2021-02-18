Hawaii community rallies around California man battling cancer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Paul Goodman of Southern California was just 25 years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia. The news of his diagnosis was a complete shock for the active filmmaker.

“I was working out and I went blind in one eye, like just instantly,” Goodman said about the day he knew something was wrong. “So I went to the doctor and they told me to get blood work done and then just a few days later I’m doing chemotherapy.”

Goodman has been through more rounds of chemotherapy than he can count. It worked, at first. He was in remission until recently.

“I relapsed, so that kind of indicates that my bone marrow is not going to cooperate for the rest of my life, if I stayed with it, so I need to do a transplant to have someone else’s bone marrow who is naturally healthier and doesn’t have cancer,” Goodman said.

Goodman is not alone in his fight against cancer.

His friends launched https://www.ganbattepaul.com/ to help organize bone marrow drives across the country, including in the State of Hawaii.

Sandra Togashi is a long-time family friend. She is committed to finding Goodman a match in the islands by personally delivering swab kits to anyone on Oahu who is willing to sign up with the National Bone Marrow Registry.

“I would like to wait and pick it up from them and either pass it off to Nainoa or drop it off at the main Be The Match Hawaii office,” Togashi explained.

Nainoa Wong with Be The Match Hawaii said, it is common for people to sign up online but never mail in the swab kits. Wong said, he is hopeful Togashi’s offer will encourage more people to complete their registration.

Goodman said, it is the “aloha spirit” from people all over the world that is getting him through the tough days.

“I can’t believe that, you know, even right now doing this interview with you in Hawaii like, I don’t know…there’s just so much support around me right now. I can’t believe it,” Goodman said to KHON2’s Lauren Day.

Those who qualify to sign up with Be The Match Hawaii are not only helping Goodman, they are also increasing the chances for locals in the same position to find a match.

Patrick Tendo is a Hawaii resident and he also needs a bone marrow match.

“You have three main blood cells: red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and mine? My bone marrow is not producing any of the three,” Tendo said.

Tendo said, his dream is to not only get a match but to someday be able to thank his donor in person.

“What’s the ultimate way of helping somebody but saving their life? Imagine getting that call that you could potentially save a life. Would you do it? But you’ll never get that call unless you sign up for this registry,” Tendo said.

Call Be The Match Hawaii at (808) 547-6154 to have Togashi personally deliver and pick up a swab kit.

Online registration is also available for those who would like to mail in their swab kit on their own. Click here to register.