Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A COVID-19 outbreak on the Marshall Islands has many worried as it is their first outbreak on the islands.

The Hospital Association of Hawaii, Senator Glenn and the community of Hawaii came together on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. to collect supplies.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The community gathered five pallets of gowns and masks for the Marshall Islands.

United Airlines will be flying out all the items collected for free next week.