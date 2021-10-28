Hawaii college students win first place in rocketry competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Community Colleges’ rocket team launched its 12-foot, 8-inch hybrid rocket in Black Rock, Nevada, and won first place after two years of pandemic-related delays and cancelations.

The hybrid motor competition hosted by the Association of Experimental Rocketry of the Pacific (AERO-PAC) was held in September and UH’s rocket was named “Apophis,” after the Egyptian god of chaos.

Project Imua won the altitude contest – their rocket at its highest point reached 3,413 feet.

“I had actually never launched anything that big, either, so it was exciting to see it lift off the ground, go really high and then land as expected.” Nikki Arakawa, Project Imua rocketry team member

According to UH, the Project Imua team was made of 17 students and six mentors from different UH campuses.

FILE – Project Imua team (Nikki Arakawa front right) in Black Rock, Nevada, September 2021 Nevada. (Courtesy: Tahoma Photography 2021)

UH said the Windward Community College’s (WCC) student team designed and built the rocket while students from Honolulu Community College (HCC) designed an atmospheric sensing payload that was carried aboard Apophis.

According to UH, WCC’s rocketry students Nikki Arakawa and Quinn O’Malley each placed second for separate classes in the Extreme Altitude Contest for solid rockets at the AERO-PAC competition.

“People should know that it is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience in rocketry,” said Jared Estrada, Project Imua rocketry team lead. “And that it is an amazing opportunity and that the team is very passionate and dedicated with what they do.”