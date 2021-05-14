Hawaii college students celebrate graduating at commencement ceremonies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Countless days spent studying and perhaps even more nights without sleep finally paid off for hundreds of Hawaii college graduates on Friday, May 14.

Two University of Hawaii (UH) community college campuses held commencement ceremonies Friday and UH Manoa is set to hold their own at 5 p.m.

Hawaii Community College (HCC) in Hilo held a drive-thru ceremony at the Manono Campus. Some families really got into the spirit of things by decorating their vehicles. The HCC ceremony was also live-streamed online.

Leeward Community College on Oahu also held a drive-thru ceremony. Graduates were allowed to step out of their vehicles and have their pictures taken on stage. The LCC ceremony was open to all students who graduated in summer 2019 through fall 2021.

File – Supporters sign-wave at the Leeward Community College commencement ceremony, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2021.

File – A college graduate accepts a diploma at the Leeward Community College commencement ceremony, Honolulu, Hawaii. May 14, 2021.

“Honestly this is the first time I ever seen this. Looking at it it’s like, ‘oh wow this is different but it’s good.’ I feel like the social distance is good. It’s something new, something I like. Nothing too much.” Serena Sanchez, Leeward Community College Class of 2021

Another commencement ceremony is scheduled for UH Manoa at 5 p.m. Friday and is expected to run until 6:30 p.m.

A mix of in-person and virtual ceremonies are happening throughout the weekend of Saturday, May 15. Friday’s commencement will celebrate the College of Social Sciences, UH Manoa’s largest graduating class.

Graduates are required to sit six feet apart and are allowed to bring two guests. They will also have their photos taken with the dean at the ceremony.