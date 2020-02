HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Catholic Charities Hawaii is hosting a free workshop for caregivers of persons with dementia on Friday, February 21 at its Makiki campus.

The training workshop will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at CCH’s Community Hall at the Clarence T.C. Ching Campus at 1822 Keaaumoku Street. The event is co-sponsored by CCH, Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Department of Geriatric Medicine. Light refreshments will be provided.