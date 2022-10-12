St. Gabriel’s Mission Church in Keanae, Maui, burned down on Oct. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Mehau Kaililaau)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — St. Gabriel’s Mission Church on Maui is gone after it was engulfed in flames on Saturday, Oct. 1. Fire crews responded to the incident at approximately 9:40 p.m.

When they arrived, the structure on Wailua Road had already collapsed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 10:35 p.m.

Ohia-Lehua Crozier and Mehau Kaililaau who live up the road came across the fire that night.

“Looks like a clean burn. Maybe now the can rebuild,” said Crozier. “It was sad seeing it sit there in a giant pile. Before the fire, it was a sad sight.”

St. Gabriel’s Mission Church in Keanae, Maui, burned down on Oct. 1, 2022.

(Courtesy: Ohia-Lehua Crozier)

According to Crozier, the church had been in bad shape for years and was just one of two in the Keanae and Wailua Nui area. There’s still a chapel in the back by the graveyard.

Almost two weeks later, the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

The church is considered a total loss with the structure damage estimated at $40,000. The loss of its contents is estimated at $2,000.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

There were no injuries or evacuations reported for this incident.