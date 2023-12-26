KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Many are quick to say goodbye to their trees since Christmas has come and gone.

Hawaii residents can already dump theirs at City convenience centers if they are ready to part ways.

Some argue that there is no use of keeping a tree inside since Christmas has past.

“Got to get rid of the rubbish as soon as can,” Ewa resident Micah Villanueva said. “Lines over here get crazy so got to get in line first, man. Usually we kind of wait for a little bit, let ’em sit, dry out.”

Some tried to beat the crowd while others were changing a tradition.

“It was dying already, so just get it out of the way,” Ewa resident Missy said. “Usually we burn it, but y daughter said dump it, so we’re just dumping it.”

The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) program director said burning Christmas trees on the Kaneohe sandbar has been a big problem in years past.

“Be on the safe side, especially with the New Year’s coming up,” ENV recycling coordinator Henry Gabriel said. “Be on the safe side, make sure that you’re disposing of any type of green waste properly.”

Officials said Christmas trees need to be chopped up if residents plan to put them in their green bin — 3-foot pieces are recommended — but the trees can also be brought fully intact to City convenience centers if residents do not want to go through the hassle of cutting them up. Gabriel said there are some restrictions to keep in mind.

“One, artificial trees. We don’t accept those,” Gabriel said. “We don’t accept any flocked trees, try to remove all of the tinsels and ornaments and things like that. But yeah, come to our convenience center, you can dump off your tree right now!”

He added that corrugated boxes should be broken down and put in blue bins, but there is different guidance for shiny wrapping paper.

“As much as we want to believe it’s recyclable, it’s not recyclable here. It’s the glossiness of that paper, just put it in a bag, throw it away in your regular trash can or come to a convenience center and put it into the regular trash bin,” Gabriel said.

All City convenience centers are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the only days they are closed are Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Click here for a link to cameras that live stream the line of vehicles at various centers.