HONOLULU (KHON2) — They inspire kids to dream big and nurture their curiosity to be creative and discover a whole new world.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
We’re talking about the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center. President Liane Usher joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the Center’s exciting upcoming events and safety protocols in place.
For more information, click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center
- KCC Farmers’ Market set to reopen after March closure
- The Feeding Leaf Kitchen and Okazuya shows off ono grinds on Netflix series
- Kupuna Life: Catholic Charities Hawaii hosts group for West Oahu
- Pre-Travel Testing Program now begins for Japan travelers