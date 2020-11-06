HONOLULU (KHON2) — They inspire kids to dream big and nurture their curiosity to be creative and discover a whole new world.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

We’re talking about the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center. President Liane Usher joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the Center’s exciting upcoming events and safety protocols in place.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2