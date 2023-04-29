HONOLULU (KHON2) — Statistics released in April show an increase in Hawaii child abuse cases tracked over the past three years — returning closer to pre-pandemic numbers according to the Children’s Justice Centers of Hawaii.
For the year 2022, the CJC tracked 2,114 total cases of child sex abuse, felony physical abuse, child sex trafficking and children who witnessed a violent crime. The ages of those victims ranged from infants to 17-year-olds.
In 2020, they tracked 1,782 cases.
CJC stated that when schools shut down and went online during the pandemic in 2020 the numbers decreased — a reflection of the lack of interaction between keiki and teachers and school administrators, who are required to report any suspected abuse.
According to the CJC, the most prevalent form of abuse according to continues to be sexual abuse with girls representing the largest number of victims. However, the number of boys victimized has also increased.
|CHILDRENʻS JUSTICE
CENTER
|YEAR
|TOTAL CASES
TRACKED*
|TOTAL CHILDREN
INTERVIEWED AT
CJC**
|East Hawaii
|2020
|550
|140
|2021
|495
|173
|2022
|517
|154
|West Hawaii
|2020
|248
|51
|2021
|223
|94
|2022
|303
|72
|Maui
|2020
|142
|117
|2021
|261
|169
|2022
|177
|125
|Oahu
|2020
|647
|365
|2021
|913
|548
|2022
|946
|532
|Kauai
|2020
|195
|91
|2021
|168
|67
|2022
|171
|66
|Statewide Totals
|2020
|1782
|764
|2021
|2060
|1051
|2022
|2114
|949
criteria of sex abuse, serious physical abuse, child sex-trafficking and child witnesses of a violent crime.
**Total children interviewed at the CJC may differ fromthe number of cases tracked for a variety of
reasons, including but not limited to: too young (under 2 years of age), left the islands, the child was
interviewed by an investigator in the field etc..
***These statistics were provided by the CJCs of Hawaiʻi
The two islands that showed the most overall increases from previous years were Oahu and Kauai, said CJC.