HONOLULU (KHON2) — Statistics released in April show an increase in Hawaii child abuse cases tracked over the past three years — returning closer to pre-pandemic numbers according to the Children’s Justice Centers of Hawaii.

For the year 2022, the CJC tracked 2,114 total cases of child sex abuse, felony physical abuse, child sex trafficking and children who witnessed a violent crime. The ages of those victims ranged from infants to 17-year-olds.

In 2020, they tracked 1,782 cases.

CJC stated that when schools shut down and went online during the pandemic in 2020 the numbers decreased — a reflection of the lack of interaction between keiki and teachers and school administrators, who are required to report any suspected abuse.

According to the CJC, the most prevalent form of abuse according to continues to be sexual abuse with girls representing the largest number of victims. However, the number of boys victimized has also increased.

CHILDRENʻS JUSTICE

CENTER YEAR TOTAL CASES

TRACKED* TOTAL CHILDREN

INTERVIEWED AT

CJC** East Hawaii 2020 550 140 2021 495 173 2022 517 154 West Hawaii 2020 248 51 2021 223 94 2022 303 72 Maui 2020 142 117 2021 261 169 2022 177 125 Oahu 2020 647 365 2021 913 548 2022 946 532 Kauai 2020 195 91 2021 168 67 2022 171 66 Statewide Totals 2020 1782 764 2021 2060 1051 2022 2114 949 *Total cases tracked by the CJCs of Hawaiʻi refer to cases from Child Welfare Services that meet the CJC

criteria of sex abuse, serious physical abuse, child sex-trafficking and child witnesses of a violent crime.

**Total children interviewed at the CJC may differ fromthe number of cases tracked for a variety of

reasons, including but not limited to: too young (under 2 years of age), left the islands, the child was

interviewed by an investigator in the field etc..

***These statistics were provided by the CJCs of Hawaiʻi

The two islands that showed the most overall increases from previous years were Oahu and Kauai, said CJC.