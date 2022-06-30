Honolulu (KHON2) — Mayor Blangiardi is recognizing Chef Robynne Maii from the restaurant Fete Hawaii for winning the Best Chef Award for the Northwest and Pacific region from the James Beard Foundation.



To acknowledge all her achievements the Mayor of Honolulu rewarded her with Chef Robynne Maii Day on Wednesday, June 29.

During the Mayor’s proclamation he stated in part “Not only did Chef Robynne become the first Hawai‘i-based chef to win the award in almost 20 years, but she also became the first Native Hawaiian woman to ever win the award, making her an impeccable role model for aspiring chefs and restaurateurs all over Hawai‘i.”



Chef Robynne Maii Day will now be celebrated to recognize her accomplishments as a chef.

After the ceremony the Mayor and Chief of Staff Sam Moku stayed at Fete to enjoy the food of chef Maii.