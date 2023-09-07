HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii is launching its “Luna Strong” fundraising campaign, aimed at helping Lahainaluna High School student-athletes and coaches displaced by the devastating wildfires on Maui last month.

The campaign is accepting donations and selling t-shirts created by a Maui-based designer.

“We wanted to step up, one of the critical needs for the student-athletes is they lost all of their sports equipment, so even though they might want to work out and practice they don’t have it,” said DACH President Keith Amemiya.

The campaign has multiple goals:

1. To raise funds for the 450 Lahainaluna High School student-athletes who lost homes and sports equipment in the fires, including football cleats, basketball shoes, tennis racquets, and baseball and softball bats.

2. To provide financial support for the 40 Lahainaluna coaches who also lost their homes, particularly those who have coached at the school for more than 25 years.

3. To cover the complete costs of state tournament travel for all Lahainaluna teams that qualify this school year.

4. To sell “Luna Strong” t-shirts designed by Saedene Ota of Sae Designs in Wailuku, with all proceeds going towards the fundraising campaign.

5. All funds will be collected by DACH and disbursed in consultation with the Lahainaluna Athletics Department and school administration.

Several organizations and individuals have already contributed to kick off the campaign, including:

– Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund: $100,000

– Oahu Interscholastic Association: $75,000

– Central Pacific Bank Foundation: $50,000

– Bank of Hawaii: $35,000

– American Savings Bank: $25,000

– First Hawaiian Bank: $25,000

– Hawaii Pacific Health: $5,000

– Marcus Mariota: Football cleats for all varsity and junior varsity players, shoes for coaches, and $10,000 for the Luna football program.

– Nike/Iolani Classic: Basketball shoes and equipment for boys and girls teams.

– Shane Victorino: Baseball and softball cleats and equipment.

– Mark Rolfing: Golf equipment for boys and girls teams.

– Young Brothers: Four shipping containers to store athletic and school supplies in Kihei, where teams are currently practicing.

Additionally, Hawaiian Airlines, Pagoda Hotel, Enterprise Rent a Car, and Zippy’s have committed to covering airline, hotel, ground transportation and meal costs for Lahainaluna teams participating in state tournaments this school year. ESPN Honolulu has been named the official radio partner of the Luna Strong campaign.

In total, the campaign has received $325,000 plus numerous in-kind contributions to date.