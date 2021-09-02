Hawaii celebrates National Blood Donation Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 4, as Hawaii Blood Donation Day while the state — among many others across the United States — celebrated this year’s National Blood Donation Week.

National Blood Donation Week is from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Tuesday, Sept. 7, officials reported.

According to officials, the appointment outlook for the Blood Bank of Hawaii is at 800 donations for the first week of September, which is too low to keep up with the state’s demand.

Those who would like to donate from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Labor Day will be given an individually packaged kahlua cake from the Hawaiian Pie Company.

“This month, we celebrate National Blood Donation Week followed by the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11, while still facing the pandemic,” said Todd Lewis, Blood Bank of Hawaii’s chief operating officer. “This moment in history reminds us all how important blood donations are — not just in Hawaii, but throughout the nation.”

Anyone interested in donating blood must make an appointment here or call 808-848-4770.