Hawaii celebrates February as Culture and Arts Month

Mayor Rick Blangiardi with Hawai’i Art Leaders on Feb. 2 at the Honolulu Hale.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi declares the month of February as Culture and Arts Month on Feb. 2 at the Honolulu Hale — also known as — Honolulu City Hall.

At the beginning of the ceremony, community art leaders spoke their minds on what this month meant to them.

“I truly do believe that art is the start of a conversation,” said Katherine Don, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. “The world needs more of art.”

Dave Moss, executive director of the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra piggy-backed Don and expressed his gratitude for the mayor’s proclamation.

“The arts allow us to share our shared humanity,” said Moss. “Observing the arts is crucial for a happy life.”

In closing, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts Makanani Sala said, “We all know arts and culture is the first to be cut in the budget… but we also know arts and culture is what drives us to be who we are.”

The mayor then presented a proclamation which was followed by a performance from the Royal Hawaiian Glee Band.

“This is very real for us. Honolulu is a great city. It’s a real deep commitment and I’m honored to give this proclamation,” said Blangiardi. “Culture and Arts were founded as an agency in Honolulu in 1941. I do hereby proclaim February of 2022 as Culture and Arts Month.”