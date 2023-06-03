Gerald during his time with the Hawaiian Humane Society before he was adopted in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Hawaiian Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cat who was once under the care of the Hawaiian Humane Society has caught the attention of a popular social media channel.

Unlike most cats at the Hawaiian Humane Society, Gerald had his own portable kennel that was located inside the shelter’s office.

When KHON2.com first reported on Gerald back in November 2023 we found out he was too nervous around other animals and humans.

It took a lot of care and compassion from Hawaiian Humane Society team members to get him ready for adoption.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said it took 160 days for Gerald to find his match with a person named Elizabeth.

Gerald was recently featured on The Dodo, a social media channel that promotes human-animal bond by sharing heartwarming animal content with most of their videos going viral amongst animal lovers.

The Dodo showcased a delightful video of Gerald and his character transformation from foster care to his fur-ever home. To see the video click here.

According to the Hawaiian Humane Society, foster volunteers give thousands of pets like Gerald a chance to put their best paws forward in preparation for adoption.

