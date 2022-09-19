HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers.

He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Stewart Olani Stant, a former Maui county official also pleaded guilty on Monday to receiving $2 million in bribes from Choy over six years.

According to prosecutors, in exchange, Stant awarded $19 million in contracts to Choy’s wastewater company called “H20 Process Systems, LLC.”

Prosecutors said it happened between 2012 and 2018 when Stant was manager and then director of the Department of Environmental Management for Maui County.

Feds say Choy also bribed former state lawmakers J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen. Both have also pleaded guilty to the charge.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The next court date has not yet been determined.