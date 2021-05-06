Hawaii businesses hope Mother’s Day weekend buzz will provide a much-needed boost

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Streets were quiet, sidewalks were empty and restaurants were closed around this time of year in 2020.

Restaurants are looking forward to celebrating mom in person and getting a boost in business for Mother’s Day in 2021.

Some restaurants are anticipating the Mother’s Day buzz to start on Friday, May 7.

“We definitely increased our staffing for sure,” said Chase Heu, from Momosan Waikiki. “Staffing is really hard to come by right now, because everyone is trying to staff up their hotels or restaurants but everyone’s working overtime as well for this weekend. I think it’s going to be a success all the way around.”

Another option is buffets. They are reopening with some modifications.

“You’re going to have food that’s brought to your table,” said Josh Hargove, General Manager of Prince Waikiki. “So you’ll have crab legs and fresh drawn butter and other items that will be delivered to the table. So you still have the all-you-can-eat concept, you can still come and have all the bounty of food but it’s going to be a little bit of a different setup.”

Catering businesses are reaping the rewards for those hosting safe family gatherings.

“We actually sold out, so we’re very thankful for that the support for all of the new stuff that we come out with,” said Justin Tanioka, General Manager of Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering. “It’s been tremendous and our customers are unreal. We’ll have some stuff in the store, but we’ll probably sell out early. so We’ll try to put as much food out as we can all day.”

If mom wants to snack on popcorn instead, Regal Cinemas is making a comeback starting Friday. Locations on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island will reopen with new sanitization stations, contactless payment options and limited seating.

Businesses say they are just grateful to have customers return to celebrate this special occasion once again.

“Just for everybody, just to have all our restaurants open again and have moms coming back and dine in or moms coming back to work, we’re excited to celebrate this in a special way,” Hargove said.