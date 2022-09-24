HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID travel restrictions are ending for Japan. That’s the word from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It’s a big move for Hawaii residents looking to travel to Japan, and also for Hawaii’s economy where local businesses thrive on Japanese tourism.

This weekend in Tokyo there was a Hawaii booth at the Tourism Expo Japan, where thousands of Japanese residents are expected to attend.

“It is very important in my company, the Japanese market shares 80% in tour and travel business in Wet ‘n’ Wild,” said Wet ‘n’ Wild director of sales and marketing Jan Katagiri.

According to the Associated Press, the restrictions include tour group travel and visa requirements. The move also makes it easier for Japanese residents to return home.

“The few people I’ve talked to that have spoken English here have told me that they’re very excited that it’s going to be a lot easier to go back to Hawaii and not have to worry about all the restrictions coming back into the country,” Climbworks assistant general manager Doran Wildridge said.

Japan’s COVID travel restrictions are scheduled to end on October 11.