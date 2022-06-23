HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu will be increasing fares for TheBus and TheHandi-Van beginning July 1.



The upcoming fare changes will affect prices to daily, monthly and annual passes for Adult, Youth, Senior and Disability fares.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

An adult all day pass will be $7.50, following a monthly pass for $80.00.



TheHandi-Van fare will increase from $2.00 to $2.25 per ride.



Fare prices are set to keep TheBus and TheHandi-Van fleet up-to-date and operational in current economic and social times.



For more information, visit their website or call (808) 848-5555.