Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council hosted summer blood drive

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council hosted a summer blood drive with the them “Giving for a Better Tomorrow – Every Drop Counts.”

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the One Love Ministries Windward Campus in Kailua on Oahu.

Members from more than a dozen unions and the community volunteered to help the Blood Bank of Hawaii.

The goal is to have 500 donations this summer, with 120 donors at this drive.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green was there. He also donated blood.