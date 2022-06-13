HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii earned five gold medals from the Special Olympics 2022 USA games held in Orlando, Florida.
Special Olympics Hawaii officials said Hawaii returned from the national competition with 22 medials. There are five gold medals, 10 silver and seven bronze.
The competition was held Sunday, June 5 to Friday, June 10.
There were 16 athletes from Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island chosen from 3,400 participants statewide to compete in the eight-day competition.
Hawaii athletes competed in several sports including bocce, bowling, powerlifting, and swimming.
Three of the gold medals were from bocce. Ho’opi’o Balaz of Oahu won a gold medal for bocce singles. Balaz also got a gold medal with Jon Katsuda of Oahu for unified doubles.
Quentin Wong got a shout out at the opening ceremony broadcast because he taught his teammates American Sign Language. Special Olympics and Starkey Cares gave him a free, brand new hearing aids at the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes Village. Quentin’s brother also got new hearing aids