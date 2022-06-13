HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii earned five gold medals from the Special Olympics 2022 USA games held in Orlando, Florida.

Special Olympics Hawaii officials said Hawaii returned from the national competition with 22 medials. There are five gold medals, 10 silver and seven bronze.

The competition was held Sunday, June 5 to Friday, June 10.

There were 16 athletes from Oahu, Kauai, Maui and Hawaii Island chosen from 3,400 participants statewide to compete in the eight-day competition.

Swimming team at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Shawn Lehano of Hawaii Island won the Silver in the deadlift, a Bronze in the bench press, and a Bronze in the combo 2 at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Quentin Wong at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Daniel Saito at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Carleen Yamamoto of Kauai wins Bronze at bowling at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Alice Webb of Oahu wins Silver at 50 yard freestyle at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Monday, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Tim Renken of Oahu wins Silver in the Traditional Doubles at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Tim Renken and Marcelino Galdones of Oahu win Silver in the Traditional Doubles at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Taralyn Fukushima at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Swimming team at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Marcelino Galdones at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Ho’opi’o Balaz and Jon Katsuda of Oahu win Gold in the Unified Doubles at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Bocce at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Thursday, June 9, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Taralyn Fukushima of Maui at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida,Friday, June 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Taralyn Fukushima of Maui at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Friday, June 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Jamey Burkett of Maui wins bronze at the 50 yard free and Taralyn Fukushima of Maui wins 6th place at the 50 yard free at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Friday, June 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Bowling team at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Friday, June 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Alice Webb at Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, Orlando, Florida, Friday, June 10, 2022 (Courtesy: Special Olympics Hawaii)

Hawaii athletes competed in several sports including bocce, bowling, powerlifting, and swimming.

Three of the gold medals were from bocce. Ho’opi’o Balaz of Oahu won a gold medal for bocce singles. Balaz also got a gold medal with Jon Katsuda of Oahu for unified doubles.

Quentin Wong got a shout out at the opening ceremony broadcast because he taught his teammates American Sign Language. Special Olympics and Starkey Cares gave him a free, brand new hearing aids at the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes Village. Quentin’s brother also got new hearing aids