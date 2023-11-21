HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the last six months 10-year-old Hawaii kid Milo Maharlika has been touring the country with the national Broadway production of “Les Mis.”

And his contract just got extended for another six months.

KHON2 spoke with him about his life on stage, which has him touring 12 cities in six months.

For Milo Maharlika who stars as the young Gavaroche in the touring production of Les Misérable, it’s been a whirlwind year, but he’s loving every moment.

“I love in performing in front of different art audiences every night and influencing people, this new generation of people watching Les Mis is every night,” he said.

Maharlika is no stranger to performing.

Although he’s done commercials and TV shows, performing on stage is a whole new experience.

It’s a three hour show eight shows a week, he shares half the shows with another actor, and while he’s hanging out with his co-stars during the performance they’re standing by backstage.

No time for playing around.

“Every time I go on that stage, I just feel I just know that I’m going to I’m going to influence like a like a like a little kid, for example, wants to be Gavroche,” he added. “And I’m like, and like, oh, so I want to put on a good show for them. So they, they can you come like lifelong fans.”

He’s home in Hawaii for a few days and taking in the foods he misses on the road.

“I thought all the poke bowls were going to be just like Hawaii, but they put like pineapples and vegetables and stuff. They don’t belong in a poke bowl. Set. And so that’s why I love Hawaii so much because I can have my favorite foods and also have a bunch of family in. I have a bunch of family here,” Maharlika told KHON2.

Milo’s dream is to star in a major movie.

His advice for other young performers:

“If someone says different, like, oh, you can’t do that I don’t I don’t believe in you. Don’t don’t believe don’t believe in them. And then just keep chasing your dreams.”