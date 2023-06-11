WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — “Art Can Be Anything” – this is the powerful message a young artist from Waipahu shares as he completes his first-ever mural, a gift dedicated to his former elementary school classmates, demonstrating that they, too, can achieve their dreams.

Twelve-year-old Santos Sabio’s mural embodies the theme “Be Brave and Push Your Limits”, depicting elements of courage, gratitude, forgiveness, and compassion. The mural carries the essence of Waipahu, reflecting Waipahu Elementary School’s proud colors.

Sabio’s interest in mural creation was piqued when his school took part in an anti-vaping mural project.

“The inspiration was from the ‘Breathe Aloha’ mural that Mr. Ken did with the other students,” Sabio shared. “He invited them along so we could participate, and that inspired me to make this mural right here.”

Twelve-year-old Santos Sabio paints a mural at Waipahu Elementary School on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Ken Nishimura, an artist from the initiative “Keep it Flowing”, quickly embraced the opportunity to mentor a budding artist.

He emphasized the importance of respecting procedures when they got to work and stated:

“Approach the mural in the process of asking for permission, and coming to the principal prepared.”

Sabio detailed his experience, “I had to go through like 3-4 designs until I got the right one.”

Twelve-year-old Santos Sabio paints a mural at Waipahu Elementary School on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

After gaining approval from the principal, Sabio and Nishimura found a suitable wall, gathered their color composites, and launched into their project on Saturday. After several hours of work, they successfully completed the mural by Sunday.

The overarching message embedded in the mural is what deeply resonated with Nishimura.

He commented, “[Sabio] drafted his own concept on wanting to leave a mural on the school that was about wellness and positivity.”

Sabio’s artistic flair didn’t stop at the mural. As a thank-you gift, he presented Nishimura with a painting of the Northern Lights.

“We were setting up today and he presented me with a canvas he created…” an emotional Nishimura said. “It’s very touching and dear to my heart because anyone can get me a t-shirt or a hat but he took time and energy to create it, so I’m really honored to have this piece.”

Inspiring and motivating his peers, Sabio hopes his mural serves as a visual reminder of what’s possible. He expressed his aspiration to continue creating murals, adding another layer of artistic expression to his school and community.