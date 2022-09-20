HONOLULU (KHON2) — The executive director of the Hawaii Bowl was excited to announce the start of events leading up to the bowl game on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is back for 2022 and to kick things off, they’ve teamed up with “extra yard for teachers” to award one special teacher $1,000 for the classroom.

“In about an hour we’re going to surprise a teacher with a $,1000 donors choose gift card. We’ll also use that to kick off our yearlong campaign where we’re going to give $100,000 back to teachers’ classrooms training and teacher retention here in Hawaii,” said Hawaii Bowl Executive Director Daryl Garvin.

At Alvah Scott Elementary, the first teacher was surprised with the $1,000 grant. Carissa Ching is an English learner’s teacher at the school who received the grant.

Carissa Ching said this money will go to her classroom “for headphones for the kids, maybe some new technology, school supplies, but this $1,000 goes a long way in our classroom. So, thank you so much.”

Ching said this came at the perfect time because she is teaching the kids “about money in our classroom. So, they’ll be so shocked to see a $1,000. They’re earning 25 cents, 5 cents, but a thousand dollars, I think they’re going to be blown away. But they’re going to be excited for what’s to come and they’re going to wonder, hmm, how is this going to be used in our classroom?”

The Hawaii Bowl has also been working with Teach for America Hawaii to hand out grants for four years. They started by raising $10,000 in 2018. Now, with the help of The College Football Playoff Foundation donating, they can give $100,000 in 2022.

Teachers can apply for grants until Nov. 19. Click here, for more details.