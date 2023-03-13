HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A favorite local women’s clothing boutique is reeling from a warehouse flood.

Cookie’s Clothing Company, which has seven stores across the islands, is left picking up the pieces after a pipe bust in their Koko Marina Shopping Center warehouse, bringing water an estimated three feet high inside the building.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“I was sitting on the couch with my two-year-old in Kona where I live when my manicurist called me three times and I finally listened to one of her voicemails and she said our salon is flooded and your warehouse is the source and there’s three feet of water just gushing out from underneath your door,” Owner Christina Cook Springmeier said.

The flood lasted for hours, sparing little inventory for Cookie’s stores. Springmeier estimates they lost close to $1 million in retail value. They’ve since been sifting through the muddied mess to find salvageable clothes.

Firefighters told Cookie’s employees that the doors were too dangerous to open due to pressure. They still don’t know what caused the pipe to burst.

“We’re going to slowly rebuild, it’s not like a fast rebuild we’re going to try to air stuff in instead of using a boat to get things here faster but unfortunately I think our stores are going to suffer a little bit,” Springmeier said.

There has been a rose to pop out of the mud: customers pouring in donations and showing up to support.

“We’ve had so much wonderful support from Instagram and Facebook with people saying they want to come out and support us, so if there’s ever a time to come out and support a small local business we could use all that we can get,” Springmeier said.

Cookie, as Springmeier is affectionately called, made it through the pandemic that sunk many local businesses. She’s getting her hands dirty to make sure she survives again.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

“We’ve got 45 employees to support so I’m going to work as fast as I can to get us back on track,” said Springmeier.