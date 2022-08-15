HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Maui returned to Oakland International Airport on Monday, Aug. 15, to review a system’s caution light prior to the trip across the ocean.

Flight 1281 was scheduled to depart Oakland at 9:05 a.m. and land in Kahului at 2:25 p.m., according to Southwest.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

A spokesperson for Southwest told KHON2 that the aircraft landed uneventfully and taxied to the gate, and the flight was swapped to a different aircraft for the continuation of the trip.

The Boeing 737 MAX8 aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.