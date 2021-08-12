Hawaii-born sumo champion Konishiki lists Maili home for sale

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-born sumo champion, Konishiki, is selling his beachfront home in Maili.

The 804 square-foot home, which is situated on two parcels, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 1,048 square-foot one bedroom guest house on the property.

The home also comes with a gated entry, pool, waterfall feature and a coastline view.

Konishiki designed the home with island-inspired elements and touches from Japan.

The home is listed by Sachi Hawaii for $4,380,000.