Hawaii-born icon Bette Midler receives lifetime artistic achievement award

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Stage, screen and music icon Bette Midler received a big honor on Wednesday, July 21.

The Hawaii-born actress, singer and songwriter is among five honorees who will receive the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the performing arts made the announcement Wednesday. Recipients will be honored at the annual National Celebration of the Arts in Washington, D.C. in December.

The Kennedy Center called Midler “a living legend,” and cited her numerous active social causes in addition to her career as a performer.

