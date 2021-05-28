Hawaii-born hula dancer needs your vote for virtual contest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local girl’s hula dancing was recently featured on the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show.

Maidson Kailey Garcia is from Oahu, but is studying in California.

She submitted a video as part of the show’s virtual trivia dancer contest and needs help from the public to win the grand prize.

“Just getting the opportunity to share the Hawaiian culture with people who think of it as a touristy island, there’s more than just the beaches we have, and there’s a whole culture that they don’t get to see on their week visit here. It’s such a great opportunity.” Maidson Kailey Garcia, Hula Dancer

The contest says the grand prize is $2,500 and individuals can vote for Garcia by liking her video on Facebook.

Click here to help support Garcia.