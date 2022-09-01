HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, Sept. 1 through Wednesday, Sept. 7 is National Blood Donation Week and Governor Ige proclaimed Sunday, Sept. 4, Hawaii Blood Donation Day.

Blood Bank of Hawaii wants to stress that all blood is needed at this time, especially during holiday weekends. Fred McFadden, Director of Donor Services at Blood Bank of Hawaii said most people that come in are shocked at how quick the process is.

“Whole blood donation is about an hour of your time and you can save potentially three lives… our blood has dipped dangerously low. We are now at less than a half-day supply of our O groups and O neg is our universal blood donors,” said McFadden.

Blood Bank of Hawaii said type O groups are needed in times of trauma, which tend to be on holiday weekends.

Within two to three weeks of your donation, reach out to the blood bank and we can tell you what your blood type is…but again, all blood types are always needed, and we say mahalo to anyone who comes out and helps us support our cause.” Fred McFadden

There have been people who gave blood for months, and some for years.

“My friend threw a blood drive a few months ago in honor of her son who passed away so that’s what started me giving again,” said Kristin Esteban. “I’ve been giving blood since I was in high school and the reason being, I like helping people,” said Carl Otsuka.

“My blood can actually go to babies, so I really try to get out here every eight weeks.” Carl Otsuka, Honolulu Fire Department Fire Inspector

The fire department is also holding a blood drive on November fifth. Otsuka said, “If there’s any other companies or organizations that want to hold a blood drive, the blood bank makes it really easy for us to coordinate.”

All appointments are made online across the islands.