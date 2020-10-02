Hawaii bike sharing program expands to Kaimuki

KAIMUKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Biki announced the addition of three new Biki bike stops in Kaimuki on Thursday, Oct. 1. The bike stations, which are now live for use, aim to help relieve stress surrounding the community’s parking shortages, said Bikeshare Hawaii.

Stations were added at the request of Envision Kaimuki, with support from the Kaimuki Neighborhood Board and Kaimuki Professional Business Association, said the company.

The new stations are:

Biki Stop #550: Located at Waialae Avenue and 11th Avenue, located on-street in a no-parking zone by Kaimuki Community Park.

Biki Stop #551: Located on 12th Avenue.

Biki Stop #552: Located at 1210 Wilhelmina Rise.

“We are delighted to be able to connect Biki riders to the many diverse businesses in Kaimuki,” said Todd Boulanger, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, “Since our launch three years ago, we have received many requests for Biki Stops in Kaimuki due to the area’s abundance of businesses and residences. Parking has always been an issue in Kaimuki, so adding three stations will help to alleviate the situation and increase access to the community.”

Bikeshare Hawaii shared they decided to moved up the planned 2021 installation of the Biki stations in Kaimuki after parking concerns grew following the closure of the Kaimuki Municipal Parking Lot.

