Hawaii Bicycling League rolls out series of events to promote Biki Stops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Bicycling League (HBL) is celebrating Bike Month with a series of events to highlight the convenience of Biki Stops.

Hip Hop Biki Stop! was planned before announcements were made about eliminating Biki Stops.

Here’s how to participate: Ride Biki between May 10 to 16. Biki will count your trips, and the member with the most trips will be announced as the winner at HBL’s Mele of Bicycling Awards Show on May 22.

Participants must have an active Biki membership (Free Spirit, Commuter, or Voyager Plan) to qualify, and rides must be at least three minutes in duration to be considered.

“Before Biki, many residents didn’t bike simply because they didn’t own a bicycle,” said Kelsey Colpitts, Bikeshare Hawaii Senior Marketing Manager. “When Biki launched in the summer of 2017, thousands of people started biking. We look forward to seeing which Biki member will win the Hip Hop Biki Stop! Award. We have members who make five to six trips a day which adds up to a lot of trips in a week!”

