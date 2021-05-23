Hawaii Bicycling League hosts Mele Awards Show at Victoria Ward Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Awards were given out to bicyclists at the Hawaii Bicycling League’s Mele Awards Show at Victoria Ward Park on Saturday. May 22, 2021.

Awards were given to those who biked during the 10-Day Mele Metric Century.

Other awards were given to people who took the most trips on a Biki bike. Several other awards were also given.

The family of bicyclists who were victims of hit and run drivers were there, and the bicycling ohana shared aloha with them. Daphne Manago whose son Zach was killed ten years ago was there. Jennifer Doria whose husband Bernard is currently undergoing difficult rehabilitation was also there.

The day’s events included a Kazoo song led by bicyclist Kate Johnson.

The Hawaii Bicycling League reminded people that there is a Ride and Rally at the Capitol on May 23 at 10:30 to sign wave for safe driving.