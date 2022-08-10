HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii now has the highest average gas price in the country, a title that California previously held. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the national average fell below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. The Aloha State and the Golden State remain the only two places with prices above $5.

“We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine,” stated Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Hawaii had an average of $5.414 a gallon, and California had an average of $5.397, according to data from auto club AAA.

Other states in the red include: Alaska at $4.952, Nevada at $4.950, Oregon at $4.894, Washington at $4.825, Idaho at $4.753, Utah at $4.683, Maine at $4.415, New York at $4.394 and Connecticut at $4.176.

Texas currently has the cheapest rate at $3.512 per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, drivers will spend nearly $400 million less at the pump than they did in mid-June.

“While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop,” De Haan said.

