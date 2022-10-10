HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two beach parks next to each other on the Big Island will be closing on Oct. 31 due to construction projects that are expected to last up to eight months. The temporary closures will affect Laʻaloa Beach Park and Magic Sands Beach Park in Kailua-Kona.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement on Friday.

There will be a full closure of Laʻaloa Beach Park as crews implement the archaeological preservation plan, which includes park features that protect cultural sites using rock walls, established trails and informational signage.

There will be a partial closure of Magic Sands Beach Park at its southern end to demolish the existing comfort station and to construct its replacement. That means beachgoers may not access Magic Sands from this side. They will have to enter from the north end.

The project will provide showers, picnic tables, parking stalls and upgraded utility connections. The sand beach portion of the park will stay open during construction time.

Parking will still be available at the County’s Kīpapa Park area (directly mauka of Aliʻi Drive from the beach park) and as allowed on the shoulders of Aliʻi Drive. Since the existing comfort station will be demolished, temporary portable restroom units will be available.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Laʻaloa Beach Park parking lot. The Department will provide details of the project and address any concerns.