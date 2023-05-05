HONOLULU (KHON) — Calling all Hawai’i based musicians: Make Music Day is June 21, and organizers want you to be part of it.

Described as a “worldwide celebration of music,” the event is celebrated simultaneously in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries around the world.

The goal is to demonstrate the power of music to unite and uplift people, to spread joy and build community.

Make Music Day is open to anyone who wants to take part. Musicians of all ages and genres are invited to participate in the celebration, which will be held on Oahu, Maui, the Big Island and Kauai.

“This is a shout out for everyone who’s a music maker, or a music venue. Please participate!” said Nalani Jenkins, Founding member of Na Leo and member of Make Music Hawaii, the official Hawaii chapter of Make Music Day.

Expect outdoor and indoor concerts, performances, music lessons, jam sessions and other musical experiences on the streets, sidewalks, parks and public spaces.

“We’re going to be having events all over the state. We have signature stages, but anybody can create an event. And that’s what’s great about it. We have a portal, it’s now open to the public. They can go on and and plan an event,” said Jenkins.

“It could be a backyard, it could be somebody’s restaurant, it could be a street corner. It could be just somebody making a video and saying, ‘Hey, I’m a music maker, and I want to celebrate Make Music Day.’ We welcome everyone,” said Jenkins.

Musicians and venues interested in participating are encouraged to apply. See the links above for more information.