HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fans of the reboot series “Magnum, P.I.” can rejoice. The show has been picked up by NBC for 20 episodes that will be split into two seasons, according to national media reports.

Following the the Season 4 finale on May 6, CBS confirmed with KHON2 that it canceled the show. Representatives would not provide a statement.

Actor Jay Hernandez celebrated the news on Twitter in a post that said:

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it! Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana“ Jay Hernandez

KHON2 reached out to NBC for a statement and is awaiting a response.