HONOLULU (KHON2) — CBS confirmed with KHON2 on Thursday that it has canceled the reboot series “Magnum, P.I.” after four seasons. Representatives would not provide a statement.

That makes the Season 4 finale on May 6 the final episode for the show.

Perdita Weeks, the British actress who plays Juliet Higgins, shared an Instagram post following the news:

“That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI. Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go round for four years on the wildest ride of my life. Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for.” Perdita Weeks

Just last week, CBS declared itself the most popular prime-time television network for the season, averaging 6.53 million, according to figures from the Nielsen company.

For the week of April 25 to May 1, the list of the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships was released. Most of them were CBS programs, with “FBI” ranking first at 7.56 million. “Magnum, P.I.” was listed toward the bottom at 4.81 million.

1. “FBI,” CBS, 7.56 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.53 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.91 million.

4. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 6.57 million.

5. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.1 million.

6. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.823 million.

7. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.815 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.72 million.

9. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.44 million.

10. “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.36 million.

11. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.21 million.

12. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Sunday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 5.19 million.

13. “911,” Fox, 5.08 million.

14. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.93 million.

15. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.89 million.

16. “Magnum, P.I., CBS, 4.81 million.

17. “United States of Al,” CBS, 4.62 million.

18. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 4.58 million.

19. “NFL Draft, Round 1,” ESPN, 4.44 million.

20. “The Price is Right,” CBS, 4.37 million.

Following the news of the cancellation, fans took to Twitter using #SaveMagnumPI.