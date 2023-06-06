HONOLULU (KHON2) — The two co-owners of Bar Leather Apron, Justin Park and Tom Park, accepted the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar 2023.

James Beard was said to be a pioneer foodie who wrote several cookbooks and appeared on television’s first cooking show, according to the James Beard Foundation.

The James Beard Foundation hosts the James Beard Awards to recognize exceptional talent.

The James Beard Award categories include Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Restaurateur, Emerging Chef, Outstanding Bakery, Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, Outstanding Hospitality, Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, Outstanding Bar and regional Best Chefs.

Bar Leather apron won Outstanding Bar 2023 against four other finalists in the category.

Finalists for outstanding bar:

Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu, HI (Winner)

Drastic Measures, Shawnee, KS

Garagiste Wine Room | Merchant, Las Vegas, NV

Las Ramblas, Brownsville, TX

Rob Roy, Seattle, WA

Bar Leather Apron is a bar in downtown Honolulu that was established in 2015.

According to the establishment, the owners were inspired by their international travel, coming up with the best bar experience of “finely crafted cocktails and Hawai’i’s most extensive whiskey selection.”

Bar Leather Apron has around 500 varieties of whiskey with a menu that changes throughout the year.

Co-founder Justin Park has won many competitions and wanted to take his knowledge and open a bar with “the highest level of customer service, superior cocktails and surprising details.”

Justin Park’s achievements:

Only three-time winner of the Don the Beachcomber Mai Tai Festival “World’s Best Mai Tai” competition.

2012 Bombay Sapphire/GQ’s “Most Inspired Bartender”.

2013 Technical Champion of the Campari & United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG) Apertivo Competition.

2014 Overall First Place winner of the “Shake It Up!” Cocktail Competition.

Three-time USA representative and Best Garnish/Decoration winner in the International Bartenders Association (IBA) Pan American Cocktail Competition.

USA representative and Fourth Place Fancy Cocktail winner in the IBA World Cocktail Competition.

Co-founder Tom Park is the business and brand manager of Bar Leather Apron and uses his knowledge in fashion and business to keep the bar unique and fresh.

Tom Park’s achievements:

2008 Small Business Administration Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

2012 Hawai‘i Korean Entrepreneur of the Year.

Founder and owner of Leather Soul, a retailer of premium men’s shoes and accessories.

Bar Leather Apron is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until midnight.